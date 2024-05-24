Axiad Conductor Description
Axiad Conductor is a credential lifecycle automation engine designed to manage the issuance, renewal, and revocation of digital credentials at scale. The platform is FedRAMP authorized and operates without requiring agents or middleware. The product focuses on automating phishing-resistant credential management and enterprise PKI operations. It provides centralized control for both human and non-human identities across an organization. The platform works in conjunction with Axiad Confirm to verify identities before credential issuance, during helpdesk interactions, and when trust needs to be re-established. Axiad Conductor addresses credential management bottlenecks by reducing manual processes and helpdesk workload. The system includes self-service capabilities that allow users to handle common identity-related tasks independently, reducing the need for IT support intervention. The platform supports certificate lifecycle management operations including automated issuance, renewal tracking, and revocation processes. It is designed for organizations requiring scalable identity management solutions, particularly those with compliance requirements or large user populations requiring phishing-resistant authentication methods.
Axiad Conductor FAQ
Common questions about Axiad Conductor including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Axiad Conductor is FedRAMP authorized credential lifecycle automation for PKI management developed by Axiad. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
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