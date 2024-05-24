Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management Description

Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management is a managed service that assesses organizational security weaknesses and provides tailored coverage recommendations based on risk tolerance and business requirements. The service operates across multiple phases of the security lifecycle to minimize threat exposures. The offering includes Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service (CTIaaS), which identifies threats relevant to specific organizations through comprehensive reporting. CTIaaS consultants map organizational profiles against MITRE ATT&CK heatmaps, track industry-specific attack trends, and monitor the Dark Web for breached data. The service augments existing security operations by providing continuous assessment and management of threat exposures. Consultants work to understand current and emerging threats while managing security weaknesses within the environment. The service is delivered as part of Ascent's managed security offerings and is designed to provide ongoing threat exposure management rather than point-in-time assessments.