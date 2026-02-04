Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management: Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures. built by Ascent Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service (CTIaaS), MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping, Industry attack trend tracking..

Brinqa 2026 Exposure Management Playbook: AI-powered exposure management platform for enterprise cyber risk visibility. built by Brinqa. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Risk Graph for unified exposure data, AI-driven pattern and relationship analysis, Data deduplication and enrichment..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.