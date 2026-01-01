Arctic Wolf Managed Risk Description

Arctic Wolf Managed Risk is a managed vulnerability assessment service that helps organizations discover, assess, and harden their environment against digital risks. The service is part of Arctic Wolf's security operations platform and is designed to reduce attack frequency by identifying and addressing security weaknesses before they can be exploited. The service operates through Arctic Wolf's Aurora Platform, which collects, enriches, and analyzes security data at scale. It is delivered through Arctic Wolf's Concierge Delivery Model, which provides tailored security expertise and guided risk mitigation with 24x7 support from dedicated security teams. Arctic Wolf Managed Risk integrates with the broader Arctic Wolf ecosystem, including their Alpha AI capabilities for enhanced analysis and their Security Operations Center (SOC) for continuous monitoring. The service is positioned as part of a comprehensive security operations approach that includes detection, response, and risk management capabilities. Organizations can use this service to map their security posture against industry standard frameworks through the Cyber Resilience Assessment feature. The service is designed for organizations seeking to improve their security posture, enhance cyber insurance eligibility, and reduce overall risk exposure through continuous vulnerability management and expert guidance.