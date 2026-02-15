Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by Domino Data Lab. AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial ai governance tool by Fiddler AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
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Common questions about comparing Domino Data Lab AI Governance vs AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance for your ai governance needs.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab..
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is developed by Domino Data Lab. AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is developed by Fiddler AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance and AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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