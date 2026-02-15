Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by Domino Data Lab. Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance is a commercial ai governance tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.
Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance
Enterprise and mid-market security teams shipping LLMs internally need Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance to map AI risk against actual regulatory requirements instead of guessing. It maps to EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, and OWASP LLM Top 10 simultaneously, with automated red teaming result correlation that saves months of manual compliance work. Skip this if your org treats AI governance as a one-time audit checkbox rather than continuous monitoring, or if you're still in the "we don't know what LLMs we're running" phase; SPLX assumes you have visibility into your stack first.
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Domino Data Lab AI Governance vs Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance for your ai governance needs.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab..
Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance: AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Automated AI compliance mapping to global frameworks, Support for EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, OWASP LLM Top 10, ISO/IEC 42001, and other standards, Custom AI security policy creation and JSON policy import..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is developed by Domino Data Lab. Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance and Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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