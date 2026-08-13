Adversarial TRIC Platform Description

Adversarial TRIC Platform is an integrated security management system built around the TRIC framework — Threats, Risks, Incidents, and Compliance. The platform treats these four domains as interdependent components of a single system of record, rather than separate tools or siloed programs. The four pillars of the platform are: - Threats: Maintains a living Threat Profile that reflects the organization's current threat environment. This profile serves as the baseline context against which all risks and incidents are scored and evaluated. - Risks: Aggregates and normalizes risk data from multiple sources, scoring each risk against the active Threat Profile. This module functions as the leading indicator layer of the security program, surfacing what could go wrong before it does. - Incidents: Tracks and scores security incidents using the same methodology and record as the risk module. This module serves as the lagging indicator layer, capturing what has actually occurred — from routine events to significant breaches. - Compliance: Generates board-level reporting, governance documentation, and policy outputs that are grounded in the underlying system of record. Compliance outputs are derived from real operational data rather than manually assembled documentation. The platform is designed to address the dependency between these four domains — the premise being that compliance reporting is only meaningful when it reflects actual risk and incident data, and that risk scoring is only accurate when it accounts for the organization's current threat profile. The system is positioned as a unified record for security program management and executive reporting.