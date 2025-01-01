Loading...
A comprehensive Android application analysis tool that provides device management, logcat analysis, file examination, and integration with security frameworks like MobSF and JD-GUI.
Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection
A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.
Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis.
A modular Python tool that obfuscates Android applications by manipulating decompiled smali code, resources, and manifest files without requiring source code access.
One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references.
MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.
Python wrapper for Android APK decompilation with various converter and decompiler options.
