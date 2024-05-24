Your Product Is Listed. But Can You Sell It to a CISO?

Most cybersecurity companies write their messaging for engineers. Enterprise buyers speak a different language. We rewrite your positioning through the CISO lens of someone who's sat on the buyer side of hundreds of vendor evaluations.

Book a Discovery Call

Why Great Products Still Lose Enterprise Deals

Your headline fails the 5-second test

A CISO lands on your page and can't tell what you do, who it's for, or why they should care. They leave. Your product never gets evaluated.

You're selling features, not outcomes

Enterprise buyers don't care about your architecture. They care about what problems go away when they buy. If your messaging reads like a spec sheet, you're losing to competitors who speak the buyer's language.

No social proof at enterprise price points

Asking a CISO to spend $40K+ on a product with no case studies, no testimonials, and a bare-bones web presence is asking them to risk their career on your promise.

The CISO-Lens Positioning Review

A complete messaging and positioning overhaul for your cybersecurity product - reviewed through the eyes of the enterprise buyer.

Service/Product page rewrite

Full copy rewrite of your main selling page, optimized for how CISOs actually evaluate and buy

Value proposition refinement

Your core message distilled into something a CISO understands in 5 seconds

ICP definition

Who exactly you should target first and why, based on market positioning and competitive landscape

Competitive positioning

How you stand out in your category, informed by intelligence from 8,000+ products tracked on CybersecTools

Objection mapping

The questions CISOs will ask and how to answer them before they're asked

CTA and conversion optimization

Making sure your page converts visitors into conversations

Built on the CISO's Perspective

Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder, CybersecTools

Most cybersecurity vendors get positioning feedback from marketers. Here, you get it from someone who's spent 13 years on the enterprise buyer's side of the table: evaluating products, managing RFPs, and deciding what gets purchased and what gets cut.

8,000+ products tracked across 126 categories. 15,000+ security professionals researching solutions on CybersecTools every month. The advisory is built on that data, not guesswork.

Built For Cybersecurity Companies Who Are:

Launching a new product or service and need enterprise-ready messaging from day one

Getting traffic but not converting visitors into demo requests or sales conversations

Preparing for enterprise sales cycles and need positioning that survives CISO scrutiny

Struggling to differentiate in a crowded category

Pricing at $25K+ and need messaging that justifies the investment

Simple Process

1

Discovery Call

30-minute call to understand your product, target buyer, and current challenges. We'll tell you honestly if we can help and what the engagement would look like.

2

CISO-Lens Positioning Sprint

We analyze your messaging, pages, and competitive positioning through the lens of an enterprise security buyer. You receive a complete rewrite of your service/product page, refined value proposition, ICP targeting, and objection mapping.

3

Walkthrough & Handoff

60-minute call to walk through every recommendation. You implement the changes. We're available for follow-up questions for 2 weeks after delivery.

Stop Losing Enterprise Deals to Better Messaging

Book a 30-minute call to discuss your positioning.

Book a Discovery Call

No commitment. If I can't help, I'll tell you.