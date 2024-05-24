Your Product Is Listed. But Can You Sell It to a CISO?
Most cybersecurity companies write their messaging for engineers. Enterprise buyers speak a different language. We rewrite your positioning through the CISO lens of someone who's sat on the buyer side of hundreds of vendor evaluations.Book a Discovery Call
Why Great Products Still Lose Enterprise Deals
Your headline fails the 5-second test
A CISO lands on your page and can't tell what you do, who it's for, or why they should care. They leave. Your product never gets evaluated.
You're selling features, not outcomes
Enterprise buyers don't care about your architecture. They care about what problems go away when they buy. If your messaging reads like a spec sheet, you're losing to competitors who speak the buyer's language.
No social proof at enterprise price points
Asking a CISO to spend $40K+ on a product with no case studies, no testimonials, and a bare-bones web presence is asking them to risk their career on your promise.
The CISO-Lens Positioning Review
A complete messaging and positioning overhaul for your cybersecurity product - reviewed through the eyes of the enterprise buyer.
Service/Product page rewrite
Full copy rewrite of your main selling page, optimized for how CISOs actually evaluate and buy
Value proposition refinement
Your core message distilled into something a CISO understands in 5 seconds
ICP definition
Who exactly you should target first and why, based on market positioning and competitive landscape
Competitive positioning
How you stand out in your category, informed by intelligence from 8,000+ products tracked on CybersecTools
Objection mapping
The questions CISOs will ask and how to answer them before they're asked
CTA and conversion optimization
Making sure your page converts visitors into conversations
Built on the CISO's Perspective
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Founder, CybersecTools
Most cybersecurity vendors get positioning feedback from marketers. Here, you get it from someone who's spent 13 years on the enterprise buyer's side of the table: evaluating products, managing RFPs, and deciding what gets purchased and what gets cut.
8,000+ products tracked across 126 categories. 15,000+ security professionals researching solutions on CybersecTools every month. The advisory is built on that data, not guesswork.
Built For Cybersecurity Companies Who Are:
Launching a new product or service and need enterprise-ready messaging from day one
Getting traffic but not converting visitors into demo requests or sales conversations
Preparing for enterprise sales cycles and need positioning that survives CISO scrutiny
Struggling to differentiate in a crowded category
Pricing at $25K+ and need messaging that justifies the investment
Simple Process
Discovery Call
30-minute call to understand your product, target buyer, and current challenges. We'll tell you honestly if we can help and what the engagement would look like.
CISO-Lens Positioning Sprint
We analyze your messaging, pages, and competitive positioning through the lens of an enterprise security buyer. You receive a complete rewrite of your service/product page, refined value proposition, ICP targeting, and objection mapping.
Walkthrough & Handoff
60-minute call to walk through every recommendation. You implement the changes. We're available for follow-up questions for 2 weeks after delivery.
Stop Losing Enterprise Deals to Better Messaging
Book a 30-minute call to discuss your positioning.Book a Discovery Call
No commitment. If I can't help, I'll tell you.