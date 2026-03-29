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Managed Detection and Response tools for Anomaly Detection: the Managed Detection and Response options most relevant when Anomaly Detection is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 9 cybersecurity tools
Managed XDR platform with SIEM, SOAR, and 24/7 US-based SOC in one solution.
24/7 managed threat detection, investigation & response for networks/endpoints.
AI-driven MDR platform that automates alert investigation and response.
AI-powered SOC service for real-time cyber threat detection and response.
AI-driven MDR platform covering identity, email, endpoints, data, and EASM.
Managed SIEM service with 24/7 threat detection and incident response
Managed cloud security services for detection, response, and IR across cloud/SaaS
MDR service with automated triage, containment, and user interaction
Managed EDR with 24/7 SOC for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints