UltraViolet Cyber Continuous Threat Exposure Management Logo

UltraViolet Cyber Continuous Threat Exposure Management

Managed CTEM service with continuous vuln scanning and risk prioritization

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

UltraViolet Cyber Continuous Threat Exposure Management Description

UltraViolet Cyber's Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is a managed vulnerability management service that provides continuous scanning and risk prioritization across IT environments. The platform performs vulnerability assessments across various asset types including containers, IoT devices, OT systems, and web applications. The service includes automated vulnerability scanning with configurable schedules, scan validation, and false positive reduction. Vulnerabilities are tracked and trended over time to provide visibility into security posture changes. The platform offers asset prioritization capabilities to help organizations focus remediation efforts on the most critical exposures. Service deliverables include configuration and execution of periodic or continuous vulnerability scans, management of scan schedules and IP ranges, validation of scan completion, and automated reporting. Reports identify vulnerabilities with remediation recommendations and executive summaries with prioritized actions. Customers are assigned a Customer Success Manager (CSM) who conducts regular meetings to review reports and track remediation progress. The service is designed to help organizations achieve compliance standards, reduce attack surface, and maintain audit readiness throughout the year. The platform aims to reduce false positives and provide contextual information to enable security teams to take appropriate action based on organizational priorities and risk tolerance.

UltraViolet Cyber Continuous Threat Exposure Management FAQ

Common questions about UltraViolet Cyber Continuous Threat Exposure Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

UltraViolet Cyber Continuous Threat Exposure Management is Managed CTEM service with continuous vuln scanning and risk prioritization developed by UltraViolet Cyber. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →