UltraViolet Cyber Continuous Threat Exposure Management Description
UltraViolet Cyber's Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is a managed vulnerability management service that provides continuous scanning and risk prioritization across IT environments. The platform performs vulnerability assessments across various asset types including containers, IoT devices, OT systems, and web applications. The service includes automated vulnerability scanning with configurable schedules, scan validation, and false positive reduction. Vulnerabilities are tracked and trended over time to provide visibility into security posture changes. The platform offers asset prioritization capabilities to help organizations focus remediation efforts on the most critical exposures. Service deliverables include configuration and execution of periodic or continuous vulnerability scans, management of scan schedules and IP ranges, validation of scan completion, and automated reporting. Reports identify vulnerabilities with remediation recommendations and executive summaries with prioritized actions. Customers are assigned a Customer Success Manager (CSM) who conducts regular meetings to review reports and track remediation progress. The service is designed to help organizations achieve compliance standards, reduce attack surface, and maintain audit readiness throughout the year. The platform aims to reduce false positives and provide contextual information to enable security teams to take appropriate action based on organizational priorities and risk tolerance.
UltraViolet Cyber Continuous Threat Exposure Management FAQ
Common questions about UltraViolet Cyber Continuous Threat Exposure Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
UltraViolet Cyber Continuous Threat Exposure Management is Managed CTEM service with continuous vuln scanning and risk prioritization developed by UltraViolet Cyber. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.
