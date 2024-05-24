Tanium Reveal Logo

Tanium Reveal

by Tanium

Locates and manages sensitive data across endpoints for compliance and privacy.

Data Protection Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Tanium Reveal Description

Tanium Reveal is an endpoint-based data discovery and management solution that identifies and tracks sensitive information across enterprise endpoints. The product searches for personally identifiable information, personal health information, and sensitive project keywords in various file formats on Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints. The solution uses a local indexing tool that creates SQLite databases directly on endpoints to catalog file systems and key attributes. This approach enables detection and reporting on files at rest while minimizing resource consumption. The product provides real-time visibility into data compliance status and delivers live data snippets without requiring analysts to copy or move sensitive information. Tanium Reveal includes pre-configured content for regulatory frameworks including GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, and CCPA. The solution can detect personal information, financial data, and free-form text strings in previously unmanaged files. Organizations can use the product to conduct risk inventory assessments and compliance audits. The platform provides metrics tracking including endpoints with confirmed or unconfirmed sensitive data, mean time to remediate, and overall coverage. Users can take action on demand to address identified data exposure issues across their endpoint environment.

Tanium Reveal FAQ

Common questions about Tanium Reveal including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tanium Reveal is Locates and manages sensitive data across endpoints for compliance and privacy. developed by Tanium. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with PII, GDPR, PCI DSS.

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