KonaSense: Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails. built by KonaSense. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and risk-tier visualization across GenAI tools, SaaS-embedded AI, and browser extensions, Real-time prompt and model output evaluation with block, redact, and coach responses, Sensitive data detection and redaction (PII, credentials, source code, regulated data) at point of use..

Sovereign AI Platform: Enterprise AI governance control plane for workforce & agent LLM access. built by Armor Defense. Core capabilities include Governed Control Plane mediating all user-to-model and agent-to-model communication, Policy engine with RBAC and tenant isolation, PII detection and content controls on conversations..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.