Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..

PipeLab Pipelock: Security proxy that inspects and enforces policy on AI agent network traffic. built by PipeLab. Core capabilities include 11-layer scanner pipeline for HTTP, WebSocket, and MCP traffic, Data Loss Prevention with 48 credential patterns and checksum validators, Prompt injection and response scanning with obfuscation normalization..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.