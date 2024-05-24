MorganFranklin Cybersecurity Innovation Center Description

The MorganFranklin Cybersecurity Innovation Center (CIC) is a customizable, virtualized environment implemented using infrastructure-as-code that provides a cloud-based lab for cybersecurity testing and simulation. The platform allows organizations to deploy realistic simulations of their live environments to test security tools, tactics, and techniques before production deployment. The CIC enables organizations to evaluate security solutions in a vendor-agnostic environment, providing unbiased analysis of how security tools perform individually and together. The platform supports threat research and analysis by offering a sandboxed environment where security analysts can perform simulated attacks, observe their effects, and test defensive strategies in isolation. Organizations can use the CIC to develop and test incident response capabilities through cybersecurity exercises in realistic environments. The platform helps answer critical questions about cybersecurity program functionality, vulnerability impacts, and attack vectors within a safe environment. Built as infrastructure-as-code, the CIC can be fully customized and torn down to protect proprietary data. The platform includes a public-facing interactive sandbox that demonstrates how simulated attacks unfold and helps guide risk mitigation strategies. MorganFranklin uses the CIC as part of its MSSP offering to generate threat intelligence and strengthen offensive and defensive approaches against ransomware, nation-state, and other attacks.