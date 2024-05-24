CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
OT security platform for ICS/SCADA environments with XDR capabilities

LMNTRIX OT — Operational Technology Security Description

LMNTRIX OT Security is an operational technology security platform designed to protect industrial control systems, SCADA, and other OT environments. The solution provides asset discovery and inventory management for industrial devices, including automated mapping and real-time monitoring of device status and configurations. The platform performs deep inspection of industrial protocols including Modbus, DNP3, IEC 104, BACnet, OPC, Profinet, S7, MMS, and ICCP. It uses behavioral analytics to establish operational baselines and detect anomalies, along with signature-less detection capabilities using AI/ML for identifying zero-day attacks. Network segmentation validation ensures proper isolation between IT and OT networks, with lateral movement detection to identify attackers moving between systems. The platform includes industrial deception technology with OT-specific decoys and SCADA honeypots to trap attackers. Endpoint security capabilities support Windows and Linux systems with detection-only mode for critical production systems and proxy support for air-gapped environments. The solution includes SIEM functionality with industrial log management, custom OT dashboards, and ML-enhanced detection. Automated response features provide non-disruptive containment to isolate threats without stopping production, with integration capabilities for firewalls and network access control systems. The platform supports compliance frameworks including NIST, IEC 62443, and NERC CIP, with vulnerability assessment and risk scoring for industrial environments.

LMNTRIX OT — Operational Technology Security FAQ

Common questions about LMNTRIX OT — Operational Technology Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

LMNTRIX OT — Operational Technology Security is OT security platform for ICS/SCADA environments with XDR capabilities developed by LMNTRIX. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Behavioral Analysis, Compliance.

Have more questions?

