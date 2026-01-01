Klear.ai Claims Description

Klear.ai Claims is a claims management software that incorporates AI models and analytics into the claims lifecycle process. The platform handles multiple types of insurance claims including Workers' Compensation, Property & Casualty, and Disability claims. The software provides case management capabilities for tracking claims throughout their lifecycle, including assignment and reassignment of claims, task management, status updates, and stakeholder communication. It includes intake and reporting functionality for collecting claims information, along with task assignment and tracking features for investigation, evaluation, compliance reporting, and resolution activities. Klear.ai Claims offers workflow automation for processes such as assignments, notifications, reminders, and escalations based on predefined rules. The platform includes reserve management capabilities for establishing and managing claims reserves, as well as benefit calculation features that account for jurisdictional regulations and benefit formulas covering medical expenses, wage replacement, and disability benefits. The software incorporates fraud detection algorithms and data analytics to identify potentially fraudulent claims. It provides centralized documentation viewing for incident reports, photos, witness statements, and supporting documents, along with document management capabilities for secure storage, organization, and retrieval of claim-related documents. Klear.ai Claims includes regulatory compliance features to help ensure adherence to relevant laws, regulations, and reporting requirements. The platform offers data analytics, AI models, and visualization tools for gaining insights into trends, costs, and performance metrics. The system includes a claims triage model that uses AI, predictive analytics, and machine learning.