Accutive Security is a cryptography and identity and access management (IAM) center of excellence that provides consulting and implementation services. The company operates as one of two primary divisions of Accutive, alongside Accutive FinTech. Accutive Security partners with cybersecurity firms to deliver cryptography and IAM solutions. The company has completed over 500 projects since 2009 for organizations across North America. The service focuses on cryptography implementations and IAM deployments, working in collaboration with established cybersecurity vendors. Accutive Security provides expertise in certificate lifecycle management, key management, and identity and access management infrastructure. The company serves enterprise clients requiring cryptographic solutions and IAM implementations. Services are delivered through a consulting model that combines Accutive's expertise with partner technologies.