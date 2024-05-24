AppViewX AVX ONE CLM Description

AppViewX AVX ONE CLM is a certificate lifecycle management platform that provides visibility, automation, and control over digital certificates and cryptographic keys across enterprise environments. The platform addresses certificate-related outages through automated discovery, provisioning, and renewal processes. The solution includes PKI-as-a-Service (PKIaaS) capabilities, offering cloud-based public key infrastructure without requiring on-premises PKI deployment. It supports multiple certificate authority integrations and provides crypto-agility features to respond to cryptographic changes and prepare for Post-Quantum Cryptography transitions. AVX ONE CLM offers specialized modules for different environments including Kubernetes container security, SSH key lifecycle management, code signing for DevOps workflows, and IoT device identity management. The platform includes compliance policy enforcement, configuration control, and reporting capabilities aligned with governance requirements. The system provides certificate discovery across networks to identify and inventory existing certificates, automated certificate renewal workflows to prevent expiration-related outages, and centralized management interfaces for security, DevOps, cloud, and application teams. It includes crypto resilience scorecards for assessing cryptographic posture and supports the 47-day certificate validity compliance requirements. Integration capabilities extend to application delivery controllers, load balancers, and Kubernetes environments, enabling certificate deployment across heterogeneous infrastructure.