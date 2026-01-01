Integrity360 Managed Vulnerability Management
Managed service for continuous vulnerability scanning and remediation
Integrity360 Managed Vulnerability Management Description
Integrity360 Managed Vulnerability Management is a service that provides organizations with continuous vulnerability identification and management capabilities. The service is delivered as part of Integrity360's broader managed security services portfolio. The service operates on a managed model where Integrity360's security team handles the operational aspects of vulnerability scanning, assessment, and reporting. This includes identifying security weaknesses across an organization's IT infrastructure and providing guidance on remediation priorities. The service is positioned within Integrity360's Threat Exposure Management offerings, which also includes CTEM (Continuous Threat Exposure Management) as a Service and Managed Attack Surface Management. This indicates the service is designed to work as part of a broader security program focused on identifying and reducing organizational risk. As a managed service, customers receive ongoing vulnerability assessments without needing to maintain in-house expertise or infrastructure for vulnerability scanning operations. The service aims to help organizations maintain visibility into their security posture and address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by threat actors.
