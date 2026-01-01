Greenbone OPENVAS SCAN Description

OPENVAS SCAN is a vulnerability scanning solution available as hardware or virtual appliances. The product detects vulnerabilities in IT infrastructure and provides recommendations for remediation. It is based on the OpenVAS open source vulnerability management solution. The solution includes a daily updated vulnerability feed and maintains one of the largest vulnerability databases on the market. It offers detection capabilities for known vulnerabilities, with the system typically detecting newly uncovered vulnerabilities within one day of disclosure. OPENVAS SCAN is available in two deployment models: hardware appliances for companies, public institutions, and branch offices, and virtual appliances for flexible deployment scenarios including training environments and audit-via-laptop use cases. Hardware models include integrated master sensor architecture and Airgap technology. The product is designed to complement existing security measures such as firewalls and antivirus solutions. It is developed in Germany and marketed as GDPR-compliant, with suitability for high-security environments and critical infrastructures. The virtual appliances offer the same functionality as hardware models with scalability options.