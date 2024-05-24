GoodAccess Remote Access VPN Description

GoodAccess Remote Access VPN is a cloud-based network security solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses to enable secure remote access to private networks. The platform provides dedicated VPN gateways that can be deployed in multiple global locations without requiring on-premises hardware. The solution includes static IP addresses for IP whitelisting, allowing organizations to restrict access to authorized users only. It incorporates a secure web gateway that blocks malicious domains, phishing attempts, ransomware, and command and control botnets using threat intelligence feeds and DNS blacklists. GoodAccess supports split tunneling to control which traffic routes through the VPN gateway versus local connections. The platform uses IKEv2/IPSec and OpenVPN protocols for encrypted tunneling. Two-factor authentication (2FA) can be enforced for login to the management interface, client applications, and individual connections, with support for multi-factor authentication, biometrics, and tokens. Client applications are available for iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, and ChromeOS. The web-based control panel provides centralized management of team members, devices, and network traffic. User activity logging tracks gateway access, including connection times and user identities, supporting compliance with GDPR, SOC2, and HIPAA regulations. The solution operates as a fully cloud-based service with unlimited bandwidth and is designed to scale with business growth.