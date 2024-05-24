Open Cloud Factory 2SRA Secure Remote Access Description

2SRA Secure Remote Access is a module that provides secure remote access to corporate networks through VPN tunnel termination. The product functions as a front-end for VPN client connections using an agent-based approach. The module performs authentication, authorization, and accounting against corporate identity management systems. It supports two-factor authentication using one-time passwords (OTP) to reduce identity spoofing risks. The product enforces minimum device compliance requirements before granting network access. It monitors traffic between remote devices and corporate systems, tracking protocols used, data transmitted and received, services utilized, and hosts contacted. 2SRA implements least privilege access controls, restricting users to only the information and resources necessary for their job functions. The solution integrates with existing corporate user databases for credential validation and identity verification. The module is part of the OpenNAC Enterprise platform by Open Cloud Factory and supports Zero Trust security principles through device posture assessment and granular access controls.