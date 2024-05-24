GoodAccess Cloud Business VPN Description

GoodAccess Cloud Business VPN is a cloud-delivered VPN solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The platform provides remote access to organizational resources while protecting users, applications, and networks. The solution operates as a 100% SaaS platform without requiring hardware infrastructure. Users can deploy dedicated VPN gateways from multiple global locations. The platform includes a secure web gateway that protects against online threats including phishing, malware, and botnets when users connect via public internet or unprotected Wi-Fi networks. GoodAccess supports IP whitelisting through static IP addresses, allowing organizations to restrict system access to authorized users only. The platform implements split tunneling capabilities, enabling administrators to control which traffic routes through the VPN gateway and which connects directly. Native client applications are available for Windows, iOS, Mac, Android, and ChromeOS devices. The VPN tunnels use IKEv2/IPSec and OpenVPN protocols for encryption. Security features include two-factor authentication for management interface login, client apps, and individual connections. The web-based control panel provides network and user management capabilities with traffic visibility. Access control features include white and blacklisting, access logs, and authentication services. The platform offers unlimited bandwidth and is designed to scale with business growth.