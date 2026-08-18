Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection Description

Steg AI Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection is a digital watermarking solution that embeds invisible, persistent ownership and licensing information into digital media assets including images, videos, documents, and audio files. How it works: - The system uses proprietary deep learning technology to apply imperceptible watermarks to digital content by making small perturbations to the underlying data (e.g., pixel intensity values in images). - Each time a digital asset is licensed, a unique watermark is applied that encodes the specific licensee's information, allowing individual license instances to be traced. - Watermarks are embedded into the data itself, not the metadata, making them resistant to metadata stripping and robust against common edits such as cropping, enveloping, occlusions, blur, and color shifts. Copyright violation detection: - Asset owners can manually download suspected infringing content and use Steg AI to read the embedded watermark and retrieve license information. - Steg AI partners with web crawling services to scan commercial websites for potential unauthorized use of watermarked assets. - When potential matches are found, the system reads the watermarks and surfaces license violation incidents back to the asset owner. Integration and workflow: - The platform provides an API that integrates with stock media web applications and digital storefronts, enabling automatic watermarking at the point of licensing. - It integrates with cloud storage drives (e.g., OneDrive, Google Drive) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) platforms to keep assets in their original storage locations. Supported content types include images, videos, documents, and audio files. The watermark can store arbitrary metadata such as author name, license type, meeting context, and attendee information.