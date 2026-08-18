Invisible forensic watermarking tool for digital media copyright protection.
Invisible forensic watermarking tool for digital media copyright protection.
Steg AI Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection is a digital watermarking solution that embeds invisible, persistent ownership and licensing information into digital media assets including images, videos, documents, and audio files. How it works: - The system uses proprietary deep learning technology to apply imperceptible watermarks to digital content by making small perturbations to the underlying data (e.g., pixel intensity values in images). - Each time a digital asset is licensed, a unique watermark is applied that encodes the specific licensee's information, allowing individual license instances to be traced. - Watermarks are embedded into the data itself, not the metadata, making them resistant to metadata stripping and robust against common edits such as cropping, enveloping, occlusions, blur, and color shifts. Copyright violation detection: - Asset owners can manually download suspected infringing content and use Steg AI to read the embedded watermark and retrieve license information. - Steg AI partners with web crawling services to scan commercial websites for potential unauthorized use of watermarked assets. - When potential matches are found, the system reads the watermarks and surfaces license violation incidents back to the asset owner. Integration and workflow: - The platform provides an API that integrates with stock media web applications and digital storefronts, enabling automatic watermarking at the point of licensing. - It integrates with cloud storage drives (e.g., OneDrive, Google Drive) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) platforms to keep assets in their original storage locations. Supported content types include images, videos, documents, and audio files. The watermark can store arbitrary metadata such as author name, license type, meeting context, and attendee information.
Common questions about Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection is Invisible forensic watermarking tool for digital media copyright protection, developed by Steg.AI. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Content Authenticity, Steganography, Digital Risk Protection.
Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection offers the following core capabilities:
Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection integrates natively with OneDrive, Google Drive, Digital Asset Management (DAM) platforms. Integration support lets security teams connect Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection is built for security teams handling Content Authenticity, Steganography, Digital Risk Protection, License Compliance. It supports workflows including invisible forensic watermarking of digital media (images, videos, documents, audio), unique per-license watermark generation for individual licensee tracking, watermark reading and license information retrieval. Teams typically adopt Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/forensic-watermarking-for-copyright-protection
Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://steg.ai/products/copyright-protection/ or contact Steg.AI directly.
Popular alternatives to Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection include:
Compare all Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/forensic-watermarking-for-copyright-protection
Forensic Watermarking for Copyright Protection is for security teams and organizations that need Content Authenticity, Steganography, Digital Risk Protection, License Compliance, Fingerprinting. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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