Sekant Logo Detector Description

Sekant Logo Detector is a web-based tool developed by Sekant Security that uses AI to detect and analyze logos within uploaded images. Users can upload an image file via a drag-and-drop interface or manual file selection. The tool then processes the image to identify logos present within it. Core functionality: - AI-powered logo detection from uploaded images - Image analysis to identify and extract logo information - Web-based interface with drag-and-drop image upload support The tool is positioned in the context of brand protection and phishing/impersonation detection use cases, where identifying logos in images can help determine whether a brand is being spoofed or misused in fraudulent content such as phishing pages, fake documents, or counterfeit materials.