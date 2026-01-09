Exein Analyzer Logo

Exein Analyzer

Firmware security analysis tool for IoT devices and embedded systems

Exein Analyzer Description

Exein Analyzer is a firmware security analysis platform designed for IoT devices and embedded systems. The tool performs automated scanning of IoT fleets to identify vulnerabilities, security incidents, and compliance issues at the device level. The platform operates without requiring source code access and functions without agents or SDKs installed on target devices. It supports multiple operating systems and environments including Linux, RTOS, Docker, UEFI, and Android. Exein Analyzer integrates natively with build tools such as Yocto and BuildRoot, enabling automatic scanning of newly built images during the development process. The tool identifies various security issues including weak passwords, vulnerabilities from third-party software, insecure compiler settings, and compromised cryptographic certificates. The platform generates assessment reports that prioritize findings by severity, providing organizations with actionable insights for remediation. Results can be exported for review and analysis. The tool is designed for organizations managing IoT device fleets and embedded systems, offering visibility into the security posture of firmware before devices are deployed.

Exein Analyzer is Firmware security analysis tool for IoT devices and embedded systems developed by Exein. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with IOT Security, Firmware Analysis, Vulnerability Scanning.

