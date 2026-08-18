Loading...
Application Security tools for Verification: the Application Security options most relevant when Verification is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 2 cybersecurity tools
Enforces security design controls on every PR via policy-as-code checks.
A cryptographic framework that secures software update systems by enabling publishers to sign content offline and consumers to verify authenticity through trusted verification mechanisms.