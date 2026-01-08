Censinet One™
Censinet One™ Description
Censinet One is an on-demand cyber risk management solution designed for healthcare organizations to manage third-party and enterprise risk. The platform offers flexible delivery models that allow organizations to adjust their utilization based on available resources and assessment capacity. The solution provides three delivery models: Platform mode where customers use the Censinet RiskOps software internally, Hybrid Mix where customers use a custom combination of platform and managed services, and Managed Services where customers outsource cyber risk management operations to Censinet. Organizations can dial up or dial down their use of managed services at any time without sacrificing risk coverage, assessment speed, or risk reduction capabilities. The platform is built specifically for the healthcare industry and addresses the unique challenges healthcare organizations face in managing cyber risk across their vendor ecosystem and internal operations. Censinet One integrates with the Censinet RiskOps platform, which serves as the underlying technology for risk assessment and management activities. The solution aims to provide flexibility for healthcare organizations that experience changing resource availability while maintaining consistent risk management coverage.
