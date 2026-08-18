Artiphishell VulnOps Platform Description

Artiphishell VulnOps Platform is a vulnerability operations platform that ingests findings from existing security scanning tools, then processes them through a deduplication, validation, and prioritization pipeline to reduce noise and surface actionable results. Key functions: - Ingestion: Connects to multiple existing security tools and repositories to collect raw vulnerability findings from various data sources. - Deduplication: Consolidates duplicate findings reported across different tools or scans into single unique findings. - Validation: Determines which reported findings are actually exploitable versus unexploitable, filtering out false positives and non-exploitable results. Based on the demo dashboard, the platform separates findings into categories such as "exploited," "plausible," and "unexploitable." - Prioritization: Ranks confirmed findings so security teams can focus remediation effort on what poses real risk. - Remediation generation: For each confirmed finding, the platform generates verified remediation guidance. Remediations are tested beyond simply confirming the exploit no longer works, providing higher confidence that fixes are effective. - Triage workflow: Provides a triage backlog view and funnel visualization to help teams manage the flow of findings from ingestion through to resolution. - Dashboard: Offers a centralized view showing statistics such as total reported findings, unique exploited findings, connected repositories, and data sources. The platform is positioned as a layer on top of existing security tooling rather than a replacement, designed to reduce triage burden and improve remediation confidence for security engineering and AppSec teams.