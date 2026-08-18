Vuln ops platform that deduplicates, validates, prioritizes, and remediates findings.
Vuln ops platform that deduplicates, validates, prioritizes, and remediates findings.
Artiphishell VulnOps Platform is a vulnerability operations platform that ingests findings from existing security scanning tools, then processes them through a deduplication, validation, and prioritization pipeline to reduce noise and surface actionable results. Key functions: - Ingestion: Connects to multiple existing security tools and repositories to collect raw vulnerability findings from various data sources. - Deduplication: Consolidates duplicate findings reported across different tools or scans into single unique findings. - Validation: Determines which reported findings are actually exploitable versus unexploitable, filtering out false positives and non-exploitable results. Based on the demo dashboard, the platform separates findings into categories such as "exploited," "plausible," and "unexploitable." - Prioritization: Ranks confirmed findings so security teams can focus remediation effort on what poses real risk. - Remediation generation: For each confirmed finding, the platform generates verified remediation guidance. Remediations are tested beyond simply confirming the exploit no longer works, providing higher confidence that fixes are effective. - Triage workflow: Provides a triage backlog view and funnel visualization to help teams manage the flow of findings from ingestion through to resolution. - Dashboard: Offers a centralized view showing statistics such as total reported findings, unique exploited findings, connected repositories, and data sources. The platform is positioned as a layer on top of existing security tooling rather than a replacement, designed to reduce triage burden and improve remediation confidence for security engineering and AppSec teams.
Common questions about Artiphishell VulnOps Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Artiphishell VulnOps Platform is Vuln ops platform that deduplicates, validates, prioritizes, and remediates findings, developed by Artiphishell. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Vulnerability, Vulnerability Prioritization, Triage.
Artiphishell VulnOps Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Artiphishell VulnOps Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Artiphishell VulnOps Platform is built for security teams handling Vulnerability, Vulnerability Prioritization, Triage, Vulnerabilities. It supports workflows including ingestion of findings from existing security tools and repositories, deduplication of findings across multiple data sources, validation of findings to identify exploitable vs. unexploitable results. Teams typically adopt Artiphishell VulnOps Platform when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/artiphishell-vulnops-platform
Artiphishell VulnOps Platform is a commercial Threat & Vulnerability Management solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.artiphishell.com/products/vulnops/ or contact Artiphishell directly.
Popular alternatives to Artiphishell VulnOps Platform include:
Compare all Artiphishell VulnOps Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/artiphishell-vulnops-platform
Artiphishell VulnOps Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Vulnerability, Vulnerability Prioritization, Triage, Vulnerabilities, Security Scanning. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
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