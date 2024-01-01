71 tools and resources
Monitor GitHub for sensitive data
A toolkit for testing, tweaking and cracking JSON Web Tokens
Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets
A browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web.
Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled
A sensitive data detection tool for scanning source code repositories
A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command.
A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.
A command line tool for transparently hiding files within images using LSB steganography.
Audio file steganography tool
A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.
Steganographic Swiss army knife for encoding and decoding data into images.
Toolkit for secure destruction of sensitive data with customizable overwrite methods.
Tang is a server for binding data to network presence, providing an easy and secure alternative to key escrow.
A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.
A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.
Recoverjpeg is a tool for recovering JPEG images from damaged storage media.
Tenzir is a data pipeline solution for optimizing cloud and data costs, running detections and analytics.
A powerful tool for searching and scraping data from GitHub
Showcasing bad cryptography and discussing flawed crypto design.
Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.