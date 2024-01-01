Tags in this Category

Clairvoyance 0 ( 0 ) Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled Data Protection and Cryptography Free graphql

suicideCrypt 0 ( 0 ) A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command. Data Protection and Cryptography Free cryptographydata-destruction

WavSteg 0 ( 0 ) A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample. Data Protection and Cryptography Free steganographycommand-line-tool

stego 0 ( 0 ) Steganographic Swiss army knife for encoding and decoding data into images. Data Protection and Cryptography Free steganography