Data Protection and Cryptography

appsecbinary-securitybrowser-extensionci-cdcloud-securitycommand-line-toolcompliancecryptographycsvctfcybersecuritydata-breachdata-destructiondata-hidingdata-miningdata-protectiondata-recoverydata-sciencedata-securitydecryptiondevsecopsdockerencryptionfile-analysisfile-recoverygithubgraphqlimage-analysisimage-securityinfosecjsonjwtlibrarymacmachine-learningnetwork-securityopen-sourcephpreal-time-monitoringscrapingsearchsecuritysecurity-auditsecurity-monitoringsecurity-researchsecurity-toolsensitive-datasteganographytiming-attackvulnerability-detection

gitGraber

Monitor GitHub for sensitive data

infosecsecurity-auditdata-protectionsensitive-datagithubreal-time-monitoring
jwt_tool

A toolkit for testing, tweaking and cracking JSON Web Tokens

jwtsecurity-research
Secret Bridge

Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets

githubsecurity-monitoringdevsecopscompliancesecurity-audit
Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension

A browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web.

data-breachdata-securitymachine-learningdata-sciencebrowser-extensionsecurity-tool
Clairvoyance

Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled

graphql
EarlyBird

A sensitive data detection tool for scanning source code repositories

ci-cdsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
suicideCrypt

A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command.

cryptographydata-destruction
WavSteg

A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.

steganographycommand-line-tool
stegify

A command line tool for transparently hiding files within images using LSB steganography.

steganographyimage-securitydata-hidingcommand-line-tool
AudioStego

Audio file steganography tool

steganographydata-hiding
PHP Encryption

A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.

cryptographyencryptionphpsecuritylibraryopen-source
stego

Steganographic Swiss army knife for encoding and decoding data into images.

steganography
Wiper Toolkit

Toolkit for secure destruction of sensitive data with customizable overwrite methods.

data-securitydata-destructionsensitive-data
Tang

Tang is a server for binding data to network presence, providing an easy and secure alternative to key escrow.

cloud-securitydata-securityencryptionnetwork-security
Crypto Drainer Attack

A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.

appseccryptographycybersecuritydata-securitydecryption
Steganography Toolkit

A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.

steganographyctfdockerimage-analysisfile-analysisbinary-security
Recoverjpeg

Recoverjpeg is a tool for recovering JPEG images from damaged storage media.

data-recoveryfile-recovery
Tenzir

Tenzir is a data pipeline solution for optimizing cloud and data costs, running detections and analytics.

cloud-security
GitMiner

A powerful tool for searching and scraping data from GitHub

githubsearchscrapingdata-miningcsvjson
Crypto Fails

Showcasing bad cryptography and discussing flawed crypto design.

cryptographymacencryptiontiming-attack
Clevis

Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.

cryptographydecryptionencryptionsecurity
