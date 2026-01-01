xorlab Email Security Description

xorlab Email Security is an email security platform developed in Switzerland that uses AI-based detection to identify and block email threats. The platform focuses on detecting sophisticated attacks including zero-hour threats that lack known indicators of compromise. The system employs relationship-based threat detection to analyze email patterns and identify anomalies. It provides visibility into email security metrics through a dashboard interface that tracks blocked threats and attack patterns. The platform includes automated abuse report processing to reduce manual workload for security teams. End users can report suspicious emails, which are automatically analyzed and processed by the system. xorlab offers attack simulation capabilities to test existing email security controls. The platform is designed to operate with low false positive rates while maintaining detection accuracy. The solution is built and hosted in Europe, specifically Switzerland, and targets organizations with regulatory compliance requirements. It integrates into existing email infrastructure to provide an additional layer of security analysis. The platform provides metrics on detection rates, response times, and threat categories to help security teams understand their email threat landscape.