Anubis SandBlast Threat Emulation

Email sandboxing integration using Check Point SandBlast for zero-day malware

Email Security
Anubis SandBlast Threat Emulation Description

Anubis SandBlast Threat Emulation is an email security add-on that integrates Check Point's SandBlast Threat Emulation sandbox technology with AnubisNetworks' Mail Protection Service (MPS). The solution provides dynamic malware analysis capabilities to detect zero-day threats and advanced attacks that bypass traditional email security controls. The product performs CPU-level inspection to monitor instruction flows and detect exploits attempting to bypass operating system security controls. This approach differs from traditional sandbox solutions that only detect malware behavior at the OS level after exploitation has occurred. The sandboxing engine analyzes files in a simulated environment equipped with anti-sandbox and anti-VM countermeasures. The solution inspects encrypted communications delivered over SSL and TLS protocols to extract and analyze files for hidden threats. It leverages Check Point's Threat Cloud to cross-reference analysis with intelligence on malicious URLs, spam, fraud behaviors, and AI-driven heuristics. Machine learning engines extract parameters from the environment and examine the full context of inspected elements. The integration adds a fifth anti-malware system to the MPS platform, specifically focused on zero-day threat protection. It simulates session context to detect malicious Flash objects and provides evasion-resistant detection capabilities.

