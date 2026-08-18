Votal AI Description

Votal AI is a security testing platform designed to identify vulnerabilities in production AI models through continuous adversarial attack simulation. The platform runs automated, adversary-grade stress tests against deployed AI systems on each deployment cycle, targeting common AI-specific attack vectors including prompt injection, data leakage, and jailbreak attempts. Key characteristics: - Targets production AI models rather than pre-deployment or development environments - Runs continuously, with validation triggered on every deploy - Deploys via Docker, making it compatible with containerized infrastructure - Claims SOC-2 readiness, indicating alignment with enterprise compliance requirements - Designed for rapid deployment, with setup achievable within hours Votal AI is currently in private beta and available via early access request. It is positioned for engineering and security teams that ship AI-powered applications and need ongoing assurance that their models are resistant to adversarial manipulation before and after release.