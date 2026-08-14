Air-gapped automated pentest & AI red teaming platform with proof-based findings.
Air-gapped automated pentest & AI red teaming platform with proof-based findings.
AFOKUS Red is an automated penetration testing and AI red teaming platform designed to run on air-gapped, operator-owned infrastructure. It executes a full attack lifecycle — from internet-facing reconnaissance through exploitation and privilege escalation — and only reports findings that have been proven by successful exploitation. Unproven results are discarded rather than reported as noise. Key capabilities: - Broken authorization: Re-issues requests across identities to prove cross-identity access - Business-logic abuse: Drives workflows to unintended outcomes - Injection: Confirms untrusted input reaches an interpreter via observed effect - API and token attacks: Tests token handling, session boundaries, and undocumented API behavior - Configuration exposure: Identifies deployment state that widens attack surface - Client-side exposure: Tests what browser-trusted data allows an attacker to do - AI system red teaming: Tests chatbots, copilots, RAG systems, and tool-using agents as first-class targets, mapped to OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications (2025) and MITRE ATLAS Findings are classified as Proven, Observed, or Simulated. Attack paths chain verified findings toward critical assets and rank choke-point fixes by remediation impact. After remediation, the platform re-runs the original exploit and reports closure status as Closed, Still Open, Incomplete, or Indeterminate. The platform supports continuous, scheduled operation. Intrusive steps pause for operator approval. All data — including attack transcripts and strategy — remains on the operator's own infrastructure.
Common questions about AFOKUS Red including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
AFOKUS Red is Air-gapped automated pentest & AI red teaming platform with proof-based findings, developed by AFOKUS. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Pentesting, Red Team, Penetration Testing Framework.
AFOKUS Red offers the following core capabilities:
AFOKUS Red integrates natively with REST API, Machine-readable findings export (JSON). Integration support lets security teams connect AFOKUS Red to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
AFOKUS Red is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
AFOKUS Red is built for security teams handling AI Pentesting, Red Team, Penetration Testing Framework, Prompt Injection. It supports workflows including proof-based exploit verification — findings only reported if exploitation succeeds, ai system red teaming for chatbots, copilots, rag systems, and tool-using agents, full attack lifecycle automation from reconnaissance to privilege escalation. Teams typically adopt AFOKUS Red when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/afokus-red
AFOKUS Red is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://afokus.com/products/red/ or contact AFOKUS directly.
Popular alternatives to AFOKUS Red include:
Compare all AFOKUS Red alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/afokus-red
AFOKUS Red is for security teams and organizations that need AI Pentesting, Red Team, Penetration Testing Framework, Prompt Injection, LLM Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Automated AI red-teaming platform for testing AI agents and copilots.
AI-native offensive framework with 64 tools for testing AI attack surfaces.
Autonomous AI red teaming platform using adversarial agent swarms to test AI systems.
Ascend AI delivers continuous adversarial testing and exploit discovery for agentic AI.
AI chatbot simulation platform for testing, evals, and fine-tuning dataset gen.