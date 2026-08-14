AFOKUS Red Description

AFOKUS Red is an automated penetration testing and AI red teaming platform designed to run on air-gapped, operator-owned infrastructure. It executes a full attack lifecycle — from internet-facing reconnaissance through exploitation and privilege escalation — and only reports findings that have been proven by successful exploitation. Unproven results are discarded rather than reported as noise. Key capabilities: - Broken authorization: Re-issues requests across identities to prove cross-identity access - Business-logic abuse: Drives workflows to unintended outcomes - Injection: Confirms untrusted input reaches an interpreter via observed effect - API and token attacks: Tests token handling, session boundaries, and undocumented API behavior - Configuration exposure: Identifies deployment state that widens attack surface - Client-side exposure: Tests what browser-trusted data allows an attacker to do - AI system red teaming: Tests chatbots, copilots, RAG systems, and tool-using agents as first-class targets, mapped to OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications (2025) and MITRE ATLAS Findings are classified as Proven, Observed, or Simulated. Attack paths chain verified findings toward critical assets and rank choke-point fixes by remediation impact. After remediation, the platform re-runs the original exploit and reports closure status as Closed, Still Open, Incomplete, or Indeterminate. The platform supports continuous, scheduled operation. Intrusive steps pause for operator approval. All data — including attack transcripts and strategy — remains on the operator's own infrastructure.