AhnLab A-FIRST 디지털 포렌식 서비스 Description

AhnLab A-FIRST is a digital forensics service that provides incident response and analysis capabilities for organizations facing security breaches. The service is delivered by a team of specialists in digital forensics, malware analysis, network security, vulnerability assessment, and system-level expertise. The service focuses on analyzing security incidents to identify root causes, determine the scope of damage, and trace data exfiltration paths. It provides detailed analysis reports with recommended remediation actions to prevent incident recurrence and limit damage expansion. A-FIRST offers incident analysis services for both ongoing and past security incidents, performing system and network analysis that may be difficult for internal security teams to conduct. The service includes timeline analysis of attack paths and detection of novel malware and hacking techniques. The service utilizes proprietary forensic technologies including unknown malware detection capabilities, data recovery techniques for deleted records, and an agent-based forensic analysis framework for analyzing multiple systems efficiently. Analysis is supported by AhnLab's cloud-based malware analysis infrastructure including ASD (AhnLab Smart Defense), Packet Center, Site Guard, and Secure DNS systems. A-FIRST has experience responding to major APT incidents, cyber terrorism events (3.20/6.25), and attacks targeting gaming and media organizations.