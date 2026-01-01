Teramind User Behavior Advisory Description

Teramind User Behavior Advisory is a professional services offering that provides access to behavioral analytics experts who assist organizations in understanding and interpreting user behavior data. The service helps clients define key performance indicators and determine which behaviors to track based on organizational context. Behavioral experts analyze collected data to identify patterns, trends, and potential risks that may not be apparent to internal teams. They provide guidance on differentiating between routine work activities and potential insider threats, helping organizations understand when incidents require HR involvement versus simple user errors. The advisory service covers multiple use cases including employee productivity monitoring, business process optimization, fraud identification, insider risk management, and behavioral data loss prevention. Experts leverage experience from over 10,000 client deployments to recommend appropriate rules and alerts for specific business cases. The service includes training components designed to develop in-house expertise over time. Advisors work with clients to build their capability to collect, read, and interpret behavioral data independently. The service integrates with Teramind's AI capabilities to help identify internal toxicity, detect early threat indicators, verify contractor credential usage, and detect worker activity falsification. The advisory offering focuses on relationship mapping, toxicity scoring, and correlation of behavioral metrics to provide actionable insights for security and management teams.