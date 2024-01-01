It's All About Time 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Remote timing attacks are a type of attack that can be used to extract sensitive information from a system. This article discusses the different types of timing attacks, including comparison attacks, cache-timing attacks, and branching based timing attacks. It also provides defense strategies against these types of attacks. The article explains how to protect against comparison attacks by using constant-time functions and how to defend against cache-timing attacks by using a cache-friendly algorithm. It also discusses the importance of using a secure random number generator to prevent timing attacks. The article also touches on the topic of denial-of-service (DOS) attacks and how to defend against them. In conclusion, the article provides a comprehensive overview of remote timing attacks and how to protect against them.