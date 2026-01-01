Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness Logo

Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness

GRC audit automation platform for multi-framework compliance management

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness Description

Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness (CAR) is a compliance management solution built on the Swimlane Turbine platform. The product addresses audit preparation and evidence management for organizations managing multiple compliance frameworks. The solution provides a centralized control catalog based on the Secure Controls Framework (SCF) that pre-maps to over 30 compliance frameworks available through the Swimlane Marketplace. Organizations can add custom information to controls while maintaining external requirement accuracy. The platform manages audit evidence from multiple sources and links evidence to controls. Users can assign control ownership to external stakeholders and send evidence requests from a central location. The system generates dashboards and point-in-time reports for audit progress against specific frameworks or through a unified controls view. Evidence can be exported through packages prepared for auditors. The solution processes up to 250 events per day in the enterprise pricing tier and includes implementation services, training, and support options. The product targets GRC teams seeking to reduce manual audit tasks and consolidate compliance views across multiple regulatory frameworks. It addresses evidence collection, control management, and collaboration between GRC and security teams.

Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness FAQ

Common questions about Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness is GRC audit automation platform for multi-framework compliance management developed by Swimlane. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Automation, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →