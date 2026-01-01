Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness Description

Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness (CAR) is a compliance management solution built on the Swimlane Turbine platform. The product addresses audit preparation and evidence management for organizations managing multiple compliance frameworks. The solution provides a centralized control catalog based on the Secure Controls Framework (SCF) that pre-maps to over 30 compliance frameworks available through the Swimlane Marketplace. Organizations can add custom information to controls while maintaining external requirement accuracy. The platform manages audit evidence from multiple sources and links evidence to controls. Users can assign control ownership to external stakeholders and send evidence requests from a central location. The system generates dashboards and point-in-time reports for audit progress against specific frameworks or through a unified controls view. Evidence can be exported through packages prepared for auditors. The solution processes up to 250 events per day in the enterprise pricing tier and includes implementation services, training, and support options. The product targets GRC teams seeking to reduce manual audit tasks and consolidate compliance views across multiple regulatory frameworks. It addresses evidence collection, control management, and collaboration between GRC and security teams.