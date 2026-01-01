Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness
GRC audit automation platform for multi-framework compliance management
Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness
GRC audit automation platform for multi-framework compliance management
Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness Description
Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness (CAR) is a compliance management solution built on the Swimlane Turbine platform. The product addresses audit preparation and evidence management for organizations managing multiple compliance frameworks. The solution provides a centralized control catalog based on the Secure Controls Framework (SCF) that pre-maps to over 30 compliance frameworks available through the Swimlane Marketplace. Organizations can add custom information to controls while maintaining external requirement accuracy. The platform manages audit evidence from multiple sources and links evidence to controls. Users can assign control ownership to external stakeholders and send evidence requests from a central location. The system generates dashboards and point-in-time reports for audit progress against specific frameworks or through a unified controls view. Evidence can be exported through packages prepared for auditors. The solution processes up to 250 events per day in the enterprise pricing tier and includes implementation services, training, and support options. The product targets GRC teams seeking to reduce manual audit tasks and consolidate compliance views across multiple regulatory frameworks. It addresses evidence collection, control management, and collaboration between GRC and security teams.
Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness FAQ
Common questions about Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Swimlane Compliance Audit Readiness is GRC audit automation platform for multi-framework compliance management developed by Swimlane. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Automation, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership