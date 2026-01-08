Sublime Email Security Description

Sublime Email Security is an email security platform that uses artificial intelligence and automation to detect and respond to email-based threats. The platform employs a Distributed Detection Model (DDM) that combines multiple analysis techniques to identify sophisticated attacks. The system uses a multi-layered AI engine that includes natural language processing and computer vision capabilities to analyze email messages. It performs text and intent analysis through Natural Language Understanding (NLU) to identify social engineering, impersonation, and fraud by examining tone, urgency, and conversational patterns beyond simple keyword matching. The platform conducts sender and behavioral analysis to evaluate sender reputation and communication patterns, flagging lookalike domains, suspicious infrastructure, and abuse of trusted cloud services. Deep content inspection capabilities recursively unpack files, URLs, and images to find hidden payloads, decode QR codes, extract text with OCR, and use computer vision to identify phishing pages. Sublime incorporates agentic automation where AI agents automate workflows including user report triage and detection engineering. The platform provides transparent, human-readable detections that allow security teams to understand detection logic and adapt rules without waiting for vendor support. The system is designed to adapt to new threats and can be tailored to specific organizational needs, moving away from centralized, one-size-fits-all detection models used by legacy email security solutions.