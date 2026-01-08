Sublime Email Security
AI-powered email security platform with agentic automation and detection
Sublime Email Security
AI-powered email security platform with agentic automation and detection
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Sublime Email Security is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Sublime Email Security Description
Sublime Email Security is an email security platform that uses artificial intelligence and automation to detect and respond to email-based threats. The platform employs a Distributed Detection Model (DDM) that combines multiple analysis techniques to identify sophisticated attacks. The system uses a multi-layered AI engine that includes natural language processing and computer vision capabilities to analyze email messages. It performs text and intent analysis through Natural Language Understanding (NLU) to identify social engineering, impersonation, and fraud by examining tone, urgency, and conversational patterns beyond simple keyword matching. The platform conducts sender and behavioral analysis to evaluate sender reputation and communication patterns, flagging lookalike domains, suspicious infrastructure, and abuse of trusted cloud services. Deep content inspection capabilities recursively unpack files, URLs, and images to find hidden payloads, decode QR codes, extract text with OCR, and use computer vision to identify phishing pages. Sublime incorporates agentic automation where AI agents automate workflows including user report triage and detection engineering. The platform provides transparent, human-readable detections that allow security teams to understand detection logic and adapt rules without waiting for vendor support. The system is designed to adapt to new threats and can be tailored to specific organizational needs, moving away from centralized, one-size-fits-all detection models used by legacy email security solutions.
Sublime Email Security FAQ
Common questions about Sublime Email Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sublime Email Security is AI-powered email security platform with agentic automation and detection developed by Sublime Security. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, AI Powered Security, Natural Language Processing.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership