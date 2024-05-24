IRONSCALES Adaptive AI Email Security Description

IRONSCALES Adaptive AI Email Security is an email security platform that uses artificial intelligence to detect and remediate email-based threats. The platform integrates with email systems via API to analyze organizational communication patterns and establish behavioral baselines for users. The system employs natural language processing (NLP) and natural language understanding (NLU) to identify communication structures, interpret context and intent, and build social graphs for anomaly detection. It uses multiple machine learning models including Sender Relationship Analysis, Entity and Keyword Reputation, and Computer Vision to detect various email attacks, spam, and graymail. The platform features Themis, an agentic AI virtual SOC that performs automated threat remediation. Themis can autonomously quarantine, escalate, or resolve threats based on configurable automation levels. The system clusters related messages and incidents for coordinated response and processes user-reported suspicious emails. The platform incorporates human-in-the-loop learning from security analysts to continuously refine detection models. It performs real-time behavioral and semantic analysis of messages and maintains continuous learning from new behaviors and analyst feedback.