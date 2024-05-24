SOC Radar Supply Chain Intelligence Description

SOCRadar Supply Chain Intelligence is a cybersecurity platform that provides visibility and risk assessment capabilities for supply chain security management. The tool monitors over 50 million companies across multiple sectors and countries to identify vulnerabilities and security risks within organizational supply networks. The platform automatically detects third-party environments connected to organizations and maps entire supply chains. It generates comprehensive assessment reports that include cybersecurity news, third-party evaluation data, popularity rankings, and cyber exposure levels for monitored entities. The system employs dynamic risk scoring algorithms that calculate two primary metrics: Popularity Score and Cyber Exposure Level. The Popularity Score evaluates a company's online influence considering factors like company size, dark web mentions, online reputation, social media presence, and infrastructure assets. The Cyber Exposure Level assesses security posture by analyzing surface web and dark web data from both organizational and threat actor perspectives. Users can organize suppliers into tiered groups based on business criticality and configure customized alerts for different risk levels. The platform provides real-time monitoring capabilities with automated notifications when security incidents or changes in risk profiles are detected. The tool includes analytics dashboards for tracking global trends and supply chain security metrics. It integrates threat intelligence data to provide context about potential risks and enables organizations to make informed decisions about third-party relationships and vendor management.