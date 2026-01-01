Simbian GRC Agent Logo

Simbian GRC Agent is an AI-powered tool designed to automate the completion of security questionnaires, audits, and compliance reviews. The product uses large and small language models specifically trained for security and compliance tasks to generate responses to questionnaires in various formats including XLS, DOC, PDF, and online portals. The platform maintains a searchable knowledge base that serves as a single source of truth for security information, allowing users to track the source of each answer. The system claims 95% accuracy through its TrustedLLM technology, which performs automatic fact-checking to reduce hallucinations and inaccurate responses. Users can collaboratively refine AI-generated responses before submission. The product includes a browser extension for filling portal-based questionnaires with one-click functionality. The platform integrates with CRM systems to enable automated document sharing through commands. Simbian GRC Agent includes a complimentary Trust Center for hosting compliance artifacts such as SOC-2 reports and other security documents. The Trust Center can automatically send documents to prospects upon NDA completion or through CRM integration commands. The product is designed to reduce questionnaire completion time from days to minutes, targeting sales teams that need to accelerate deal closure and security teams managing compliance workflows.

