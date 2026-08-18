Scans corporate infra for hardcoded credentials, tokens & sensitive data leaks.
Scans corporate infra for hardcoded credentials, tokens & sensitive data leaks.
B.U. Creative Secrets Catcher is a credential and data leak detection tool that scans corporate infrastructures for hardcoded credentials, tokens, and other sensitive information exposed in code, configuration files, and storage systems. The tool combines automated scanning with manual validation to identify clear-text credentials and weak or predictable passwords across an organization's environment. It provides enterprise-wide visibility into data exposure across files, repositories, and systems. Key capabilities include: - Automated scanning for hardcoded secrets and credentials in source code and configuration files - Manual validation of detected clear-text credentials - Detection of weak or predictable passwords - Visibility into sensitive data exposure across files, repositories, and storage systems - Detailed remediation guidance for identified findings - Integration with SOC workflows Use cases addressed by the tool include: - Preventing lateral movement by identifying exposed credentials before attackers can exploit them - Supporting compliance with internal security policies and the NIS2 directive - Hardening DevOps pipelines and improving developer security practices
Common questions about Secrets Catcher including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Secrets Catcher is Scans corporate infra for hardcoded credentials, tokens & sensitive data leaks, developed by B.U. Creative. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Secret Detection, Sensitive Data, Lateral Movement.
Secrets Catcher offers the following core capabilities:
Secrets Catcher is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Secrets Catcher is built for security teams handling Secret Detection, Sensitive Data, Lateral Movement, CI/CD. It supports workflows including automated scanning for hardcoded credentials and tokens, manual validation of clear-text credentials, detection of weak or predictable passwords. Teams typically adopt Secrets Catcher when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/secrets-catcher
Secrets Catcher is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.bucreative.it/prodotti/secrets-catcher or contact B.U. Creative directly.
Popular alternatives to Secrets Catcher include:
Compare all Secrets Catcher alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/secrets-catcher
Secrets Catcher is for security teams and organizations that need Secret Detection, Sensitive Data, Lateral Movement, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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