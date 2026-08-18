Secrets Catcher Description

B.U. Creative Secrets Catcher is a credential and data leak detection tool that scans corporate infrastructures for hardcoded credentials, tokens, and other sensitive information exposed in code, configuration files, and storage systems. The tool combines automated scanning with manual validation to identify clear-text credentials and weak or predictable passwords across an organization's environment. It provides enterprise-wide visibility into data exposure across files, repositories, and systems. Key capabilities include: - Automated scanning for hardcoded secrets and credentials in source code and configuration files - Manual validation of detected clear-text credentials - Detection of weak or predictable passwords - Visibility into sensitive data exposure across files, repositories, and storage systems - Detailed remediation guidance for identified findings - Integration with SOC workflows Use cases addressed by the tool include: - Preventing lateral movement by identifying exposed credentials before attackers can exploit them - Supporting compliance with internal security policies and the NIS2 directive - Hardening DevOps pipelines and improving developer security practices