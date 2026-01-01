SAFE Threat Intel AI Agent Logo

SAFE Threat Intel AI Agent

AI agent for continuous third-party threat intel monitoring and reporting

GRC
Commercial
SAFE Threat Intel AI Agent Description

SAFE's Threat Intel AI Agent (ThreatTrace) is a third-party risk management tool that provides continuous monitoring and threat intelligence for vendor and third-party security risks. The agent monitors multiple data sources including breach archives, forums, leaked credential paste sites, dark web and darknet, misconfigured cloud assets, and public code repositories to identify exposed data, credentials, and vulnerabilities related to third parties. The tool operates on a continuous monitoring cycle, scanning digital footprints in real-time and delivering alerts when critical exposures are detected. It identifies misconfigured cloud assets such as exposed Amazon S3 buckets and unsecured APIs. The agent generates detailed threat intelligence reports with actionable insights and provides a dashboard for continuous visibility and historical tracking. The platform is designed to address challenges in third-party risk management where threat intelligence sources are scattered across multiple locations and manual data compilation is time-consuming. It automates the process of gathering and analyzing threat data to provide organizations with visibility into their third-party security posture. The agent enhances response readiness by delivering real-time alerts on exposed assets and breach-related findings.

SAFE Threat Intel AI Agent FAQ

Common questions about SAFE Threat Intel AI Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SAFE Threat Intel AI Agent is AI agent for continuous third-party threat intel monitoring and reporting developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Breach.

