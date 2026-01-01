Safe Security Autonomous TPRM
Safe Security Autonomous TPRM Description
Safe Security Autonomous TPRM is a third-party risk management platform that uses agentic AI to automate vendor risk assessment and monitoring processes. The platform provides capabilities across the complete TPRM lifecycle including vendor onboarding, due diligence, risk assessment, continuous monitoring, compliance reporting, performance tracking, and offboarding. The platform automates vendor discovery and intake form analysis, and uses AI to populate third-party firmographics for risk profiling. It provides both outside-in and inside-out visibility with continuous public data scanning. The system uses LLM-powered questionnaire ingestion and analysis to validate vendor controls without manual intervention. For continuous monitoring, the platform delivers real-time risk assessment and breach notifications with instant vendor exposure control analysis. It generates alerts for vendor control gaps and provides treatment plans with SLA execution tracking. The platform includes AI-driven recommendations for improving enterprise resilience and optimizing resource allocation. Compliance capabilities include automated report generation with financial impact data for vendor risks across different stages. The system provides AI-powered insights on key findings and recommended actions for audits, with automated compliance tracking aligned to regulatory standards. The platform supports vendor performance monitoring through AI-driven analysis of vendor responses, remediation tracking with treatment and SLA monitoring, and security enhancement recommendations. For offboarding, it automates data destruction verification with AI-triggered workflows and provides AI-driven assessments to identify residual risks and dependencies.
Safe Security Autonomous TPRM FAQ
Common questions about Safe Security Autonomous TPRM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Safe Security Autonomous TPRM is AI-powered TPRM platform for automated vendor risk assessment and monitoring developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.
