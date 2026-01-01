SAFE Breach Event AI Agent
AI agent that detects third-party breaches in real-time from multiple sources
SAFE Breach Event AI Agent
AI agent that detects third-party breaches in real-time from multiple sources
SAFE Breach Event AI Agent Description
SAFE Breach Event AI Agent is a component of SAFE's Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) platform that monitors and detects breach events affecting third-party vendors in real-time. The agent continuously scans thousands of sources including public records, news, cybersecurity reports, breach disclosures, threat intelligence feeds, deep web, darknet, and third-party domains and IP addresses. The agent matches exposed indicators such as emails, domains, and IP addresses from breach data against an organization's third-party and asset inventory to identify relevant incidents. It evaluates the potential business impact of detected breaches based on vendor criticality and access levels to help prioritize response efforts. When a potential breach is detected, the agent sends real-time notifications to TPRM analysts and provides recommended remediation steps. These recommendations may include initiating vendor reassessments, escalating to legal or security teams, or notifying affected third parties. The agent aims to reduce the time required for vendor risk assessment from over 10 hours per vendor to under 30 seconds. The product is designed to address challenges such as lack of real-time correlation with third-party inventory, slow manual monitoring of multiple external sites, and missing correlation of breaches to business impact.
SAFE Breach Event AI Agent FAQ
Common questions about SAFE Breach Event AI Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SAFE Breach Event AI Agent is AI agent that detects third-party breaches in real-time from multiple sources developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership