SAFE Breach Event AI Agent Description

SAFE Breach Event AI Agent is a component of SAFE's Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) platform that monitors and detects breach events affecting third-party vendors in real-time. The agent continuously scans thousands of sources including public records, news, cybersecurity reports, breach disclosures, threat intelligence feeds, deep web, darknet, and third-party domains and IP addresses. The agent matches exposed indicators such as emails, domains, and IP addresses from breach data against an organization's third-party and asset inventory to identify relevant incidents. It evaluates the potential business impact of detected breaches based on vendor criticality and access levels to help prioritize response efforts. When a potential breach is detected, the agent sends real-time notifications to TPRM analysts and provides recommended remediation steps. These recommendations may include initiating vendor reassessments, escalating to legal or security teams, or notifying affected third parties. The agent aims to reduce the time required for vendor risk assessment from over 10 hours per vendor to under 30 seconds. The product is designed to address challenges such as lack of real-time correlation with third-party inventory, slow manual monitoring of multiple external sites, and missing correlation of breaches to business impact.