ResilientX Third-Party Risk Management is a platform designed to manage and mitigate risks associated with external partners, vendors, suppliers, and business partners. The solution provides capabilities for vendor onboarding, continuous assessments, and ongoing monitoring of third-party relationships. The platform includes automated asset discovery functionality that identifies and catalogs cyber assets related to third-party vendors, providing visibility across the digital ecosystem. It continuously monitors the cybersecurity posture of vendors to identify and address potential vulnerabilities in real-time. The solution offers customizable risk assessment criteria through a configurable risk matrix that can be tailored to match organizational requirements and priorities. It employs scanning techniques to detect and inventory assets associated with third-party vendors without manual intervention. Data-driven correlation features analyze security data to correlate risks and incidents, providing insights into the broader implications of third-party risks. The platform generates detailed third-party risk monitoring reports that compile and analyze data from various sources, presenting an overview of the third-party risk landscape. The solution integrates native vendor risk management capabilities to simplify the vendor lifecycle from onboarding through continuous monitoring and assessment.

ResilientX Third-Party Risk Management is Third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security monitoring & assessment developed by RX ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LTD. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Automation, Compliance.

