Qmulos Q-BA2
User behavior analytics & audit solution for insider threat detection
Qmulos Q-BA2
User behavior analytics & audit solution for insider threat detection
Qmulos Q-BA2 Description
Q-BA2 (Q-Behavior Analytics and Audit) is a user and entity behavior analytics solution that monitors user activities and detects insider threats through behavioral analysis. The product combines user behavior analytics with security auditing and compliance capabilities. The solution establishes behavioral baselines for users and entities, then uses AI and machine learning to detect deviations that may indicate malicious or risky behavior. It performs continuous monitoring across enterprise systems and correlates data from multiple sources to provide visibility into user activities. Q-BA2 includes risk scoring functionality that quantifies user behavior risks and generates real-time alerts for critical findings. The platform provides dashboards for summary views, event details, and investigations, enabling security teams to analyze user activities and investigate specific events or endpoints. The product is designed to support compliance requirements including ICS 500-27, NIST, FedRAMP, NIST RMF, FISMA, CMMC, and SOC2. It includes automated audit log analysis and compliance reporting capabilities to reduce manual effort. Q-BA2 is built on Splunk's data and analytics platform, leveraging its data processing capabilities for log analysis. The solution is targeted at government agencies and commercial enterprises with security operations centers that need to identify threats and investigate security incidents.
Qmulos Q-BA2 FAQ
Common questions about Qmulos Q-BA2 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Qmulos Q-BA2 is User behavior analytics & audit solution for insider threat detection developed by Qmulos. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Audit.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership