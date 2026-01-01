Qmulos Q-BA2 Logo

Qmulos Q-BA2

User behavior analytics & audit solution for insider threat detection

Qmulos Q-BA2 Description

Q-BA2 (Q-Behavior Analytics and Audit) is a user and entity behavior analytics solution that monitors user activities and detects insider threats through behavioral analysis. The product combines user behavior analytics with security auditing and compliance capabilities. The solution establishes behavioral baselines for users and entities, then uses AI and machine learning to detect deviations that may indicate malicious or risky behavior. It performs continuous monitoring across enterprise systems and correlates data from multiple sources to provide visibility into user activities. Q-BA2 includes risk scoring functionality that quantifies user behavior risks and generates real-time alerts for critical findings. The platform provides dashboards for summary views, event details, and investigations, enabling security teams to analyze user activities and investigate specific events or endpoints. The product is designed to support compliance requirements including ICS 500-27, NIST, FedRAMP, NIST RMF, FISMA, CMMC, and SOC2. It includes automated audit log analysis and compliance reporting capabilities to reduce manual effort. Q-BA2 is built on Splunk's data and analytics platform, leveraging its data processing capabilities for log analysis. The solution is targeted at government agencies and commercial enterprises with security operations centers that need to identify threats and investigate security incidents.

Qmulos Q-BA2 FAQ

Common questions about Qmulos Q-BA2 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Qmulos Q-BA2 is User behavior analytics & audit solution for insider threat detection developed by Qmulos. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Audit.

