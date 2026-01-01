Panorays Risk DNA Description

Panorays Risk DNA is a third-party risk management platform that assesses the cybersecurity posture of vendor relationships. The platform combines external attack surface monitoring, internal assessments, and business criticality factors to generate risk profiles for third-party vendors. The system uses AI to automate questionnaire completion based on past responses, scan documentation and certifications, and cross-reference questionnaire responses with cyber posture ratings. Risk DNA profiles are designed to evolve dynamically as third-party relationships change, reflecting shifts in data access, business criticality, and emerging vulnerabilities. The platform conducts external attack surface testing across hundreds of assets to identify security gaps and provides remediation recommendations. It offers continuous monitoring with real-time alerts for changes in vendor risk posture. Organizations can customize risk assessments based on their risk tolerance, including questionnaire weighting and risk rating matrices. Risk DNA incorporates business impact and criticality assessments that consider factors such as access to sensitive data, physical facilities, departmental involvement, and service criticality. The platform provides AI-driven risk predictions to estimate the probability of third-party breaches and enables prioritization of remediation efforts based on vulnerability severity and business impact.